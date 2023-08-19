Two winning TAKE 5 tickets were sold in the Bronx, the New York Lottery announced early Saturday.

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two winning TAKE 5 tickets were sold in the Bronx, the New York Lottery announced early Saturday.

The first winning ticket was sold at a convenience store located on Gerard Avenue, for the TAKE 5 evening drawing held on Friday.

The top-prize winning draw is valued at $39,602.

The other winning draw, also a top-prize winning ticket, was for Friday’s TAKE 5 mid-day drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at a liquor store located on White Plains Road and is valued at $20,234.50.

Winners have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their winning prize.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.