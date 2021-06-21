39 NYPD officers should be disciplined over actions during George Floyd protests: CCRB

A protester is arrested on Fifth Avenue by NYPD officers during a march on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Manhattan.

NEW YORK — Dozens of NYPD officers should be disciplined over their actions during protests over the death of George Floyd, the city’s police watchdog found.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board reviewed hundreds of complaints from the summer of 2020 and substantiated complaints against 39 officers. The number could go up because there are still open investigations and the CCRB has had difficulty identifying a number of officers who covered their names and shields and wore protective equipment that didn’t belong to them.

Charges were recommended against 14 officers, mostly because of use of force and abuse of authority.

A Department of Investigation report previously found “several deficiencies” in the NYPD’s response to protests that took place from May 28 through June 28.

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the NYPD over their actions during the protests. She heard testimony from demonstrators on the brutal clashes.

During the protests, Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea defended the “vast majority” of officers.

A woman shoved to the ground, a man pepper-sprayed in the face, and another man who was hit by the door of a moving vehicle — these are just some of the violent moments between police and protesters that have come to light on social media in recent weeks.

PXI11 reached out to the NYPD and the Police Benevolent Association for comment on the CCRB report.