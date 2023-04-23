NEW YORK (PIX11) — We often hear about violent crimes in New York and the people affected by them. But long after the crimes leave the headlines, the family and friends of the victims are left to work through their pain and grief.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Downstate Coalition for Crime Victims hosted the 38th annual Crime Victims Candlelight Vigil on Sunday.

The event brought together law enforcement officials, victim advocates, community leaders and community members to commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

