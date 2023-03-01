NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday marks three years since the first known case of COVID-19 was identified and announced in New York.

A Manhattan woman, 39, contracted the virus while in Iran, officials said on March 1, 2020. The woman, a health care worker, isolated in her home.

In the years since, more than 38,000 confirmed COVID deaths have been reported across the five boroughs, with another 6,381 probable coronavirus deaths, according to the Health Department. There have been more than 2.7 million cases of the virus in New York City.

Seventeen statewide COVID deaths were reported Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said. She urged New Yorkers to continue efforts to protect against the virus.

“This March, I urge every New Yorker to remain vigilant and continue to use all available tools to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe and healthy,” Hochul said. “Stay up to date on vaccine doses and be sure to test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”