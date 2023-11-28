NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are searching for three women accused of robbing taxi cab drivers at gunpoint in Manhattan and the Bronx.

A 60-year-old driver was arguing with the suspects on Lexington Avenue in Midtown on Nov. 20 around 1:10 a.m., according to authorities. That’s when the suspects allegedly pulled out a gun, police said, and stole the victim’s cellphone.

The suspects fled into the Grand Central-42nd Street station, according to authorities.

Just a few hours later, a 59-year-old driver dropped the trio off at the intersection of Ryer Avenue and East 180th Street, police said. They allegedly pulled out a gun once again and stole the victim’s wallet containing $210 and cellphone.

The suspects fled on foot, according to authorities.

The first woman is described as being around 5’7″ and was last seen wearing a black jacket, green top, green tights and black and white sneakers.

The second woman is described as being around 5’5″ with black and red braids and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and brown fur slippers.

The third woman is described as being 5’7″ was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket and black pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.