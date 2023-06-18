NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two slashing of two female subway riders happened on the downtown side at 86th Street and Lexington Avenue station at 4:18 p.m., on Sunday, according to officials.

Police said both women were slashed in the leg and taken to Cornell Weill Presbyterian in stable condition. Police don’t know if it happened on the train or the platform or if the women knew each other or their slasher.

Then just 17 minutes later, police said a third woman was slashed again in the leg on a southbound No. 4 train heading to the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station. That victim is in stable condition at the hospital, and police are investigating whether all three slashings are related.