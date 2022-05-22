NEW YORK (PIX11) — Four people won big in the two most recent Powerball drawings in New York, according to the lottery.

Saturday night’s wins include a Powerplay ticket worth $100,000 purchased at 16th Street Deli on 1st Avenue in Manhattan, according to the lottery. There was also a $50,000 third-prize winning ticket sold at the Shell gas station on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 14-15-25-52-58 with a Powerball of 11.

Two third-prize winning tickets worth $50,000 were sold for the Thursday drawing. T he winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. Players purchased the prize-winning tickets at Balmville Quick Stop on Route 9W in Newburgh and Midtown Quick Mart on East 45th Street in Manhattan.

People who purchased tickets can use the New York Lottery app to securely check their tickets.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. The jackpot is now an estimated $125 million for the drawing to be held on May 23.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26.