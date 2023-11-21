BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Three teenagers were injured in a shooting in Borough Park on Monday night, according to authorities.

Police said one 19-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys were shot on New Utrect Avenue around 8:20 p.m.

The teenagers were taken to Maimonides Medical Center for their injuries, according to authorities.

Police haven’t revealed information on the suspect.

