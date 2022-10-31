NEW YORK (PIX11) — The cash keeps rolling in for lucky lottery players in New York.

There were three top-prize tickets sold for Sunday evening’s Take 5 drawing. They were sold in Manhattan, Levittown and Rochester.

The winning ticket sold in Manhattan is worth $11,117. It was bought at Ejays Liquors Inc, located at 1621 St. Nicholas Avenue.

The winning ticket sold in Levittown is worth $11,098. It was bought at The Winning Ticket, located at 339 Wantagh Avenue.

Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.

Other winners in New York this weekend won $50,000 each. Someone also won a little more than $20,000. One big winner won $730,026.

Lottery players interested in trying to win really big can turn to the next Powerball drawing. The jackpot will be worth an estimated $1 billion.