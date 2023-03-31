NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD released photos of three suspects wanted in the drug-induced killings of two men who died after leaving LGBTQ+ clubs in Hell’s Kitchen last spring.

The NYPD revealed the homicides were part of a citywide robbery pattern that occurred between Sept. 19, 2021, and Aug. 28, 2022.

The NYPD is seeking Jayqwan Hamilton, 35, of Bridge Street, Brooklyn, Robert DeMaio, 34, of Front Street, Brooklyn, and Jacob Barroso, of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in Manhattan.

They’re wanted in connection with the April 21st death of Julio Ramirez, a 25-year-old social worker and John Umberger, a 33-year-old political consultant who was visiting the city from Washington, D.C.

Ramirez was last seen leaving The Ritz bar in Hell’s Kitchen, getting into a taxi with three men. Ramirez was found dead, alone, in the back of the cab 90 minutes later. His autopsy showed he died from a toxic combination of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, lidocaine, ethanol and other drugs. His cellphone was missing and his bank accounts were cleared of $17,000.

On May 28th, surveillance footage showed political consultant John Umberger, 33, being led to a cab outside The Q on Eighth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen, another popular gay club. He was sandwiched between two men, with another man in a car. The two men were later seen taking Umberger into his boss’ townhouse on East 61st Street, with the men emerging sometime later. Umberger’s body was found during a wellness check on June 1. A toxicology report showed he died from a similar cocktail of lethal drugs as Julio Ramirez.

The Manhattan District Attorney has been holding grand jury proceedings for the last month dealing with two different robbery patterns involving lethal drugs and homicides.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner has released toxicology results on at least seven people who have died during drug-induced thefts.

The NYPD believes more than forty people have been robbed by different crews using drugs to incapacitate their victims. Fashion designer Katie Gallagher was recently identified as one of the victims who died last July.