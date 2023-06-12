SOUTH BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Three people were shot, one fatally, in the South Bronx over the weekend, police said.

Gunfire rang out around 9 p.m. Sunday along West Farms Road near Starlight Park, according to the NYPD.

A 34-year-old was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two other victims, both 29 years old, were also injured. They were hospitalized in what police described as stable condition.

No arrests have been made. It wasn’t clear what led up to the shooting.

