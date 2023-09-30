BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Three men were shot outside a Brooklyn NYCHA complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Saturday evening, police said.

Officers in the 79th precinct responded to multiple calls involving a shooting at just past 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 28-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his head. Two other males a 32-year-old and another 28-year-old were also found with gunshot wounds, police stated.

The three victims were transported to Kings County Hospital. The 28-year-old male who was shot in the head was pronounced dead, police said.

The 32-year-old male was shot in the lower back and the other 28-year-old male was shot in the stomach. They are expected to survive their injuries, police said.

Currently, no arrests have been made and an investigation remains ongoing, authorities stated.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.