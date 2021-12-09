3 seen on video drawing swastika in wet cement: NYPD

Crimestoppers images showing three people accused of drawing a swastika in cement, Dec. 3, 2021.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Three people were caught on video drawing a swastika in wet cement on a Brooklyn sidewalk, police said.

It happened on Dec. 3 at about 9:50 p.m. in front of a residential building at 2222 Ocean Avenue between Quentin Road and Avenue R, according to officials.

After drawing the swastika in the wet concrete, the three fled southbound on Ocean Avenue, police said.

