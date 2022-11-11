NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three New York City correction officers were arrested this week, accused of faking sick leave as the jail faced a staffing crisis.

Sarena Townsend, the former lead investigator for staff misconduct inside Rikers Island explained “sick leave abuse was rampant at the department.”

Couple Monica Coaxum and Eduardo Trinidad were two of the officers charged with fraud Thursday. Investigators say while calling out sick for two years they traveled around the country, collecting a combined $200,000 in salaries.

According to prosecutors, officer Steven Cange was writing and producing his own comic book while calling out sick from his job with the Department of Correction.

All three officers were released after posting bond during their initial court appearance.

Their arrests come as a federal judge is set to examine whether New York City should maintain control of Rikers, or if a federal receiver should assume responsibility.

During an interview with the PIX11 Morning News earlier this week, Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said, “We are committed to reforming the jail system, so I think we are in a good place, and we look forward to going to court on Nov. 17.”