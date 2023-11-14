QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Three people were found fatally stabbed inside a home in Queens, according to the NYPD.

Police said a man walked into the 113th District police station to report the stabbing on Milburn Street around 7:15 a.m. The man allegedly told police, “I just killed my entire family,” sources said.

Officers discovered two women and a man with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect is in custody, police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

