NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 15-month-old along with two other victims were shot inside a Sullivan County home Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to shots fired into a home at 15 Holmes Street around 10 p.m. and discovered three people with gunshot wounds, according to Monticello police. The other two victims were a 27-year-old man, and a 20-year-old woman, who is believed to be the baby’s mother, police said.

The 15-month-old was transported to the Westchester Medical Center and is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

The other victims were both transported Garnet Orange Medical Center, where the man is listed in stable condition and the woman was treated and released, police said.

Preliminary investigation showed that multiple rounds were intentionally fired from outside and into the residence, police said.

No arrests have been made.