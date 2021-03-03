3 people shot at North Sea rental house party

Three people were shot at a Southampton rental house party early Tuesday morning, according to police.

It happened at a home in North Sea at about 2:30 a.m. Multiple police officers arrived at the home and found partygoers fleeing the scene, officials said.

The three victims transported themselves to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police looked for additional victims but didn’t find any.

The victims included a 22-year-old female, and two 26-year-old males, according to officials.

Officials said the house was rented through VRBO, but didn’t say who rented the place.

PIX11 reached out to police asking about the number of people that attended the party and requesting further details about mask wearing. We did not hear back.

Southampton Town Detectives are continuing the investigation in to the incident and ask anyone with information to contact Southampton Town Detective Division at 631-702-2230 or contact the Tips Hotline at 631-728-345.