FREEDOM, N.Y. (AP) — A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by his sister, killing her and two children and injuring other passengers in a rural town in western New York, officials said.

Two of the passengers in the sister’s 2005 Ford Focus, 17-year-old Havanah S. Lopez and 6-year-old Molly Kibler, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened shortly after noon Saturday in the town of Freedom, according to state police.

The driver of the Ford Focus, Dahlia J. Klink, 24, and a 4-year-old passenger were airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. Klink died from her injuries on Sunday, officials said.

Her brother, Evan R. Klink, 21, who was driving the 2006 Dodge Ram, was treated for injuries and was taken to a state police station for evaluation, authorities said. A passenger in his car, 19-year-old Cameron Klink, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital, according to police.

NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office and Arcade Fire Department were investigating the crash.