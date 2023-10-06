MIDTOWN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A person is in custody after three people were injured in seemingly random attacks with bottles in Midtown, according to the NYPD.

The first victim was attacked Thursday outside of the Whole Foods on Avenue of the Americas, police said.

A second person was then attacked with a bottle on the 2nd floor of the grocery store. They were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue.

The third person was hit by a bottle in a train car near 47th Street and 6th Avenue.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.