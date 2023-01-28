NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three people were arrested at a Times Square protest Friday night after the release of videos showing the deadly police assault of Tyre Nichols, according to police sources.

Hundreds of people hit the ground throughout New York City in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis, Tennessee. Three protesters were arrested, one of whom was connected to damaging a police vehicle, according to police sources.

However, protesters were largely peaceful, heading calls for non-violent demonstrations from the Nichols family and New York City officials. By and large, demonstrators respected their wishes.

“There are moments where I do lose hope when it comes to battling this issue and protecting the Black population,” Ashley Rivera, a protester, told PIX11 News Friday night.

Rev. Al Sharpton and other community leaders continued to call for peace. They hosted a rally for police reform at the National Action Network in Harlem Saturday morning.

Next week, Sharpton will travel to Memphis to deliver the eulogy at Nichols’ funeral on Wednesday.