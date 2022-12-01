NEW YORK (PIX11) – Three longtime NYPD chiefs and a civilian deputy commissioner will be retiring at the end of 2022, Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell announced Thursday.

Chief of Transit Jason Wilcox, Chief of Housing Kathleen O’Reilly and Chief of Special Operations Harry Wedin are all retiring on Dec. 30. Additionally, Robert Martinez, the department’s Deputy Commissioner of Support Services, is also retiring at the end of the year.

The four leaders are retiring from jobs managing some of the NYPD’s key departments, including protecting the city’s subways and public housing areas and overseeing the NYPD’s elite Special Operations Division.

“Kathy O’Reilly, Harry Wedin, Jason Wilcox, and Bob Martinez are dedicated public servants. Collectively, these executives devoted nearly a century-and-a-half of service to the NYPD and the people of New York City and we owe them a debt gratitude for their tireless contributions,” Sewell said in a statement. “It was a privilege to serve alongside each of them, and I wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”