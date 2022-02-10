3 stabbed within miles of each other in NYC in under an hour: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three people were stabbed in three separate attacks in New York City overnight, all happening in under an hour, according to the NYPD.

First, police said a man was stabbed twice when an unidentified man attacked him from behind around midnight, near West 147th Street and Broadway, in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood. The victim was stabbed in the back and the thigh.

The suspect fled on foot, officials said. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police early Thursday described his condition as “stable.”

Just 30 minutes later, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old girl was stabbed just a few miles away at the West 181st Street subway station in Washington Heights, according to authorities. Police said it was unclear whether the victim was attacked on the platform or on a train.

Police said the victim was approached by a man who asked her for the time. When she ignored him, he suddenly stabbed her in the left arm before fleeing the scene.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where authorities described her condition as “stable.” The investigation was ongoing Thursday morning.

Minutes later, around 12:45 a.m., a man was stabbed at a Bronx bodega in the Kingsbridge Heights area, police said. The victim, 39, initially got into a verbal dispute with two other men inside the market at 2690 University Ave.

When he left the bodega, one of the two men stabbed him in the neck, authorities said. The suspects fled the scene on foot to parts unknown.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. Police described his condition as “stable” early Thursday.

No arrests had been made in any of the attacks, as of Thursday morning. The NYPD said it was unclear whether any of the stabbings were connected.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

