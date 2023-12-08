NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Three hospital staff members were attacked by a visitor at Newark Beth Israel Hospital on Friday morning, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The incident happened at 6:50 a.m. after a domestic argument between two visitors in the pediatric ICU turned violent, the hospital said. The suspect slashed two nurses and a medical resident, officials said. The victims were taken to the hospital’s emergency department with minor injuries.

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center security officers and the Newark Police Department apprehended the suspect, a hospital spokesperson said.

No patients or family members were injured during the incident.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.