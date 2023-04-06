NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three people were killed in separate motor vehicle crashes across New York City in just over four hours late Wednesday, with drivers fleeing the scenes of two of those deadly collisions, police said.

In the latest crash, a 64-year-old man on a bike was hit by a white pickup truck near Williamsbridge Road and Pierce Avenue in the Morris Park section of the Bronx around 11:20 p.m., according to authorities.

The driver of the pickup truck kept going after the collision and remained at large early Thursday, officials said. The motorist may have been fleeing police at the time of the collision, authorities said.

First responders rushed the cyclist to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

That deadly hit-and-run came less than four hours after another in Manhattan, where a 62-year-old man was hit by a northbound vehicle as he crossed Third Avenue at East 122nd Street in East Harlem around 7:30 p.m., police said.

The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, officials said. The driver fled the scene and remained at large early Thursday, authorities said. Investigators did not immediately provide a description of the vehicle involved.

Just 15 minutes earlier, another pedestrian was killed after a car crash at 50th Street and 13th Avenue in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn, police said.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection, with the impact sending one of them into the 23-year-old man standing nearby, officials said. First responders rushed the man to a nearby hospital, but he could not be saved.

The drivers in that collision stayed at the scene, according to authorities. It was not immediately clear whether they were injured.

Police had not publicly identified any of the three victims as of early Thursday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).