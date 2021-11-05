3 hurt after fire breaks out at Rikers Island infirmary

Rikers Island jail complex

EAST ELMHURST, Queens — An inmate and two firefighters suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out at the Rikers Island infirmary Friday night, authorities said.

Authorities were called to the Rikers Correctional Facility Infirmary around 8:15 p.m. in the East Elmhurst neighborhood, FDNY officials said.

The blaze occurred on the second floor of the seven-story building, FDNY authorities said.

Twelve units and 60 fire personnel responded to the scene. 

The fire was deemed under control about an hour later.

One inmate and two firefighters suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

“Every individual has been accounted for. There was a small fire at a housing unit at the North Infirmary Command on Rikers Island, which caused heavy smoke conditions. FDNY responded,” a spokesperson for the Department of Correction said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. 

