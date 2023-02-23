MONROE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people were found dead following a house fire in Orange County Thursday morning, police said.

First responders were called to the home on Highland Avenue in Monroe around 12:55 a.m. Officers arrived to find a house fully engulfed in fire. Police said neighbors informed the officers that the residents of the house were possibly still inside.

Due to the heavy fire conditions, officers were unable to make it inside. Firefighters began extinguishing the fire upon arrival and tried to rescue the residents.

Once the fire was extinguished, three people were found dead inside the home, police said. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

Monroe police are working closely with surrounding authorities on the investigation. If anyone has any information, contact the Monroe Police Department at 845-782-8644.