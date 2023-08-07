MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (PIX11) – Three people were killed after a car going at a high rate of speed crashed into three other vehicles in Massapequa Sunday night, the Nassau County Police Department said.

Police said a car going westbound on Sunrise Highway across from a shopping center around 7:20 p.m. when the crash happened.

Five others were taken to area hospitals, police said.

Two are in critical condition, two are in stable condition and one was treated and released, according to officials.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.