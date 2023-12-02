MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the attacks of three Jewish people in Brooklyn on Nov. 25, according to the NYPD.

Police said two 14-year-olds were charged with hate crime assault, while a 13-year-old was charged was assault.

The trio is accused of attacking a 40-year-old man on his way home from a synagogue in Midwood, according to authorities.

They allegedly struck again 30 minutes later, punching and kicking a 15-year-old boy near Avenue J and East 17th Street, police said.

Shortly after, the boys allegedly kicked a 27-year-old man near East 18th Street and Avenue L, according to authorities.

