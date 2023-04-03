NEW YORK (PIX11) – A second suspect wanted in connection with fatal druggings at LGBTQ clubs in Manhattan turned himself in on Monday, according to two law enforcement sources.

Robert Demaio, of Brooklyn, was charged with murder, robbery, grand larceny, identity theft and conspiracy, according to the NYPD. He was wanted in connection with the overdose death of political consultant John Umberger, 33, who was last seen leaving The Q on Eighth Avenue on May 28 sandwiched between two men who led him to a cab.

Umberger’s body was discovered several days later in an East 61st Street townhouse owned by his boss. Surveillance video showed several men leading Umberger into the building and then leaving a bit later without him.

Umberger’s mother, Linda Clary, said she learned the men watched her son die before cleaning out his bank and credit accounts of $22,000. The thieves allegedly used facial recognition on Umberger’s smartphone to access his money.

Clary went public about her son’s case in November, refusing to believe he died of an overdose. A fatal cocktail of fentanyl, lidocaine and other drugs were found in Umberger’s system, according to the medical examiner.

Another suspect, Jacob Barroso, turned himself in early Saturday morning in a similar case involving social worker Julio Ramirez. Barroso was expected to be arraigned on murder, robbery and identity theft charges Monday in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Ramirez also died of a fatal combination of fentanyl, lidocaine, and other drugs.

The NYPD last week named a third suspect, Jayqwan Hamilton, in the case. It wasn’t immediately clear on Monday whether he was also in custody.

NYPD investigators believe at least seven people have been killed in fatal club druggings and robberies since the fall of 2021, with about 40 other survivors.