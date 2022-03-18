NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — A 52-year-old inmate at the Rikers Island jail complex died on Friday, the second inmate at the facility to die in as many days, officials said.

Herman Diaz, who was in custody at the Eric M. Taylor Center, died in a clinic area at the facility Friday, officials said. His cause of death is under investigation. Diaz had been in Department of Correction custody since Feb. 27.

“Every person matters and every death is tragic,” DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said. “We are particularly mindful of this today after suffering another terrible loss yesterday. We are heartbroken for this person’s family and loved ones and working with our sister agencies on full investigations into both losses.”

This is the third death in custody this year and the second death in two days. George Pagan, 49, was also in custody at the Eric M. Taylor Center and died at Elmhurst Hospital on Thursday. Another Rikers inmate died in late February. All deaths in custody are first investigated by the State Attorney General and the Department of Investigation.

There were 16 DOC-related deaths in 2021.