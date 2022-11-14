NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s diverse population is reflected in a new list ranking the 28 best restaurants across the five boroughs.

Condé Nast Traveler’s list includes deli, Indian food, tacos, Senegalese food, fish and chips and more. There’s places where you’ll need reservations and spots where you can stop by on your lunch break. Condé Nast’s list is not numerically ranked. Here are the 28 top spots:

Dhamaka – $$

Teranga – $$

Buvette – $$$

Cote – $$$

Cervo’s – $$

Mercado Little Spain – $$

Dame – $$$

Wildair – $$

Atoboy – $$

Adda Indian Canteen – $$

Raoul’s – $$$

Olmsted – $$$

Don Angie – $$$

Gage & Tollner – $$$

Le Bernardin – $$$

Charlie Bird – $$

Lilia – $$$

Raku – $$

Los Tacos No. 1 – $

Sushi Nakazawa – $$$

Frenchette – $$$

Lucali – $

The Four Horsemen – $$$

Via Carota – $$

Cafe Kashkar – $

Contento – $$

Win Son – $$

Katz’s Delicatessen – $

Looking for something else to try? Michelin put out a list of the best affordable spots in NY. The New York Times also has a ranking of the best restaurants.