NEW YORK (PIX1) – It’s going to be a three-day extravaganza of 25,000 toys being distributed in NYCHA buildings and homeless shelters across New York City this week.

PIX11 News partnered with The First Responders Children’s Foundation and the NYPD to help make it happen.

Each year, The First Responders Children’s Foundation gives more than $1 million worth of toys to kids in need across the five boroughs for the holidays. Making the deliveries are New York’s Finest, dressed in uniform.

This year, it’s extra special because we want our PIX11 viewers to get involved.

It is going to be three days of giving, this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. And you could have a say in who these gifts go to! Tag @1strcf @Nypd, and @pix11news on social media and PIX11 might come to your neighborhood and deliver a surprise on Friday.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national organization that started in 2001 to help children of first responders who lost a parent on 9/11. The foundation also helps children of first responders around the country, all year round.