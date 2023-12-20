NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11)– So many toys, you’d need Santa’s help getting them home.

The look on the faces of kids like Aubrey and Ryan Smith, both siblings, says it all. The same can be said for their mother, Katrina Perry.

“With four kids in this economy, it’s so hard to make everybody happy and get toys for each of them and also necessities,” said Perry. “This takes something off my plate, it makes it a little bit easier for me to afford and the other things they need. I love it, I’m so grateful.”

Mayor Ras Baraka and Newark Public Safety officials helped kick off the city’s annual Toys for Tots toy giveaway, made possible by Newark’s first responders.

Sending the spirit to new heights was Santa arriving with a flyby in Newark Police’s helicopter.

More than 2,500 toys have been donated. “The police and fire, we had boxes at every precinct, firehouses,” said Sgt. Damaris Febus of Newark Police. “The officers and firefighters donated.”

About a dozen Newark Police cruisers lined up outside to go all around the city to deliver more toys.

“We want to give back,” said Febus. “We want to get that pain, even if it’s momentarily, away from them. We want them to feel appreciated and know that public safety, police, fire, we are here to support in every way we possibly can.”