THE BRONX (PIX11) — It’s a sign of spring in the city: thousands of orchids are in bloom for the 20th Annual Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden.

This year’s theme is “Natural Heritage.” It features designs by landscape architect Lily Kwong.

A new section looks at the medicinal uses of orchids this year. They have played a role in medicine, decoration, fragrance and cooking for centuries.

Michaela Wright, the garden’s manager of interpretive content, helped on some design aspects of the show experience.

“They display incredible patterns developed by the natural world to attract pollinators. Enclose you. That’s the goal: to have moments of careful inspection,” she said as she gave PIX11 News a tour and talked about caring for the orchids.

The show transforms the historic conservatory on the grounds of the 250-acre property in the Fordham neighborhood of the Bronx.

Workshops and tours are scheduled along with special evening events in March and April. It runs through April 23.