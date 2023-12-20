NEW YORK (PIX11) — The 2024 numerals are on their way to Time Square ahead of New York City’s iconic New Year’s Eve celebration.

Before the numbers light up at the top of One Times Square, they will be at Duffy Square from Wednesday until Friday, according to Times Square Alliance.

The numerals were transported on a cross-country trip, traversing through 18 states before arriving in New York City.

