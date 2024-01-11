BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Brooklyn Bridge got a new makeover this new year.

New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced on Thursday that the 140-year-old bridge was fitted with 56 new energy-efficient lights.

“Everyone loves a good New Year’s ‘glow up,’ and thanks to our new energy-efficient LED lighting system, the iconic Brooklyn Bridge will shine bright for all New Yorkers to enjoy,” said Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “These new lights will showcase its beauty for decades to come.”

The new lighting system will now illuminate the world-famous structure, named a UNESCO World Heritage site for its architectural and historic significance in 2017.

The new energy-efficient lighting system cost $2.4 million and took five months to install.

The new lighting system is expected to last for 20 years and is just one of many projects the city plans to complete in 2024. A $300 million project to scrub years of dirt and soot from every stone on the bridge is also in the works.

“The Brooklyn Bridge is one of New York’s most cherished landmarks and recognized all over the world as a symbol of our city,” said Landmarks Preservation Commission Chair Sarah Carroll.

An estimated 120,000 vehicles, 30,000 pedestrians, and 4,000 cyclists use the bridge each day.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.