NEW YORK (PIX11) – The 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been selected.

This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will come from Vestal, a town in the Binghamton area in Broome County, New York.

The 80-foot-tall Norway Spruce will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights and crowned with a Swarovski star.

The tree will be cut down next Thursday and arrive at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan on Saturday, Nov. 11. The tree lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be on display until Jan. 13.

