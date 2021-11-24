New York City on Thanksgiving: Street closures and transportation tips

NEW YORK — Wednesday may be one of the biggest traffic days of the year, but getting around the city on Thanksgiving isn’t easy either.

Streets close around Manhattan for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Formation for the parade will begin at 8 a.m. at the following locations:

•West 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

•West 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

•Central Park West between West 77th and 86th Streets



The parade will begin at 9 a.m. from Central Park West and West 77th Street and proceed on the following route:

•South on Central Park West to Columbus Circle

•South through E/S Columbus Circle to West 59th Street

•East on West 59th Street to 6th Avenue

•South on 6th Avenue to West 34th Street

•West on West 34th Street to 7th Avenue (dispersal area)

Additional closures are as follows:

•Broadway between West 34th Street and West 41st Street- Midnight to 1 p.m.

•6th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 42nd Street – 2 a.m. to 1 p.m.

•7th Avenue from West 34th Street and West 42nd Street – 2 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

•West 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue – 10 p.m. (Wed) to 5 p.m.

• West 59th Street E/B between 7th Avenue and Central Park West – Midnight to 2 p.m.

• West 59th Street W/B between 5th Avenue and Central Park West – 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• West 35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue – 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• West 36th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue – 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• West 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue – 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• West 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue – 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• West 8th Avenue between 34th Street and 40th Street – 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

•Broadway between 38th Street and 59th Street – 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• West 33rd Street between 7th Avenue and 10th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• West 39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• West 40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• West 49th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• West 50th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

•Central Park 65th Street/ West 66th Street Transverse Roads 7 a.m. until conclusion

From 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., vehicles will not be able to access:

•6th Avenue between West 33rd and West 59th Street

•8th Avenue between West 57th Street and West 59th Street

•8th Avenue between West 33rd and West 40th Streets

•Broadway between West 59th Street and West 57th Street

•Broadway between West 34th and West 40th Streets (only escorted deliveries)

• West 42nd Street between 5th and 8th Avenue

• West 57th Street between 5th and 8th Avenue

ADA AREA:

• E/S of 6 th Avenue in between West 57th Street and West 59th Street

• Parking: S/S of West 59th Street from 6 th Avenue, east to Plaza Street

There will also be no parking ten car lengths from any crosswalk on the side streets along the entire parade route.

Subway changes:

Subways will operate on a Sunday schedule, while Staten Island Railway will operate on a Saturday schedule. There will be additional service on the 42 St as well as increased early morning service.

Some subway station entrances and exits along the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade route will be closed.

Bus changes:

Buses will operate on a Sunday schedule. Many buses in Manhattan may experience delays, and will be affected by reroutes, detours, and/or frozen zones, especially those routes operating in Midtown near the parade route.

LIRR:

Long Island Rail Road will operate on a weekend schedule with with extra service before and after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Metro-North Railroad:

Metro-North’s East of Hudson service will operate on a special schedule, with extra trains before and after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. West of Hudson service will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule, with extra trains before and after the parade.