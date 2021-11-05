NEW YORK — Dozens of streets throughout the city will be closed this weekend as tens of thousands of runners hit the pavement for the New York City Marathon.
After a year without a race due to the pandemic, the marathon returns for its 50th running on Sunday, Nov. 7.
A limited field of 33,000 runners will jog off the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and wind through all five boroughs before ending in Manhattan’s Central Park as the 26.2-mile race returns.
The Varrazzano-Narrows Bridge will be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, with the upper level of the bridge closed in both directions starting at 11 p.m. Saturday night.
The following streets will be subject to closure at the NYPD’s discretion, according to police:
Manhattan
- Central Park West between Columbus Circle and West 76th Street
- Columbus Avenue between West 74th Street and Broadway
- Broadway between West 66th Street and Columbus Circle
- West 59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/Central Park West
- Columbus Circle between West 59th Street and Central Park Driveway
- Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive
- West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 85th Street Approach to West Drive
- Terrace Drive between West Drive and East Drive
- Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive
- West 85th Street Approach to West Drive
- West 81st Street Approach to West Drive
- West 77th Street Approach to West Drive
- West 67th Street Approach to West Drive
- West 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- West 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- West 63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- West 64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- West 65th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 66th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 69th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 70th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- Queensboro Bridge (Vehicle Entrance Ramp Eastbound)
- East 59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue
- East 60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue
- 1st Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge
- Madison Avenue Bridge (Westbound)
- 142nd Street between Lenox Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 5th Avenue between 142nd Street and 124th Street
- Madison Avenue (FDR Service Road) between East 135th Street and East 142nd Street
- West 124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West
- Mount Morris Park West between West 124th Street and West 120th Street
- West 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue
- 5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street
- 90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive
- East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza
Staten Island
- Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street
- Wall Street (aka Richmond County Ballpark Driveway) between Richmond Terrace and Bank Street
- Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard
- Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street
- Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road
- Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue
- Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road
- School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway
- Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and Father Capodanno Boulevard
- McClean Avenue between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue
- Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Olga Place
- Steuben Street between Olga Place and West Fingerboard Road
- West Fingerboard Road between Steuben Street and Hylan Boulevard
- Sand Lane between Hylan Boulevard and Father Capodanno Boulevard
- Father Capodanno Boulevard between Sand Lane and Lily Pond Avenue
- Verrazzano Bridge
Brooklyn
- Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)
- 92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue
- Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street
- Gatling Place/79th Street BQE Entrance Ramp between 83rd Street and 79th Street
- 7th Avenue (Southbound) between 79th Street and 74th Street
- 74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 74th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway
- 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue
- Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street
- 94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue
- 4th Avenue between 94thStreet and Flatbush Avenue
- Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue
- Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue
- Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue
- Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue
- Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue
- Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard
- McGuinness Boulevard (Southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge
- Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)
Queens
- 11th Street between Pulaski Bridge and 48th Avenue
- 48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard
- Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street
- 10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive
- 44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street
- Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street
- Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South
- Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
- Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
- 23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North
- Queensboro Bridge (Eastbound)
- Queensboro Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Path
The Bronx
- Willis Avenue Bridge
- East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue
- Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street
- East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and 3rd Avenue
- 3rd Avenue between East 138th Street and East 139th Street
- Morris Avenue between East 139th Street and East 140th Street
- East 140th Street between 3rd Avenue and Rider Avenue
- Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street
- East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge
Using MTA buses and subways on race day
- Central Park Traverse Roads at 65th, 79th and 96th streets will be closed for most of the day
- Buses will not be allowed to cross Fifth Avenue during the marathon
- Numerous other bus diversions may take place along the marathon route across the city, so customers are advised to check the the MTA website or the MYmta app for day-of details and service changes
- On race day, runners traveling directly to Staten Island by ferry can take the No. 1 subway to South Ferry or the N and R lines to Whitehall Street station, then walk to the Whitehall Ferry Terminal.
- There will be no Nos. 4 and 5 service between Brooklyn and City Hall in Manhattan.
- There will be shuttle bus service for participants on Staten Island, transporting runners directly from the ferry terminal to School Road at Bay Street.
- You can also follow @MTA and other MTA accounts on Twitter for alerts and updates
Head here for more information on how marathon runners can get to the starting point in Staten Island.