NEW YORK (PIX11) — An entire NYCHA development in the Bronx is watching PIX11 News, thanks to a new city program bringing free high-speed internet and basic cable to 300,000 people living in NYCHA.

Mayor Eric Adams visited a development in the Bronx on Thursday morning to deliver the good news.

The tenant president at the Bronx River Houses, Norma Saunders, said broadband should no longer be a luxury for NYCHA residents but a necessity for all.

The ten buildings at her development are just the tip of the iceberg. 202 NYCHA developments are now connected for free. Saunders delivered the good news to her and her neighbors.

It’s not just in the Bronx River Houses, thanks to a city program called Big Apple Connect. There is now a free connection to 202 NYCHA developments across the city. It gives them access to free high-speed internet and cable TV. That’s hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers.

New York City has three-year agreements with Optimum and Spectrum, which will cover most of NYCHA.

For 68-year-old Virginia Rivera, her cable bill just went down from $145 to $15 a month for her phone line.

NYCHA residents with Optimum or Spectrum will be automatically enrolled in Big Apple Connect and will only be billed for additional services they purchase directly. Residents without existing services can sign up directly through Spectrum or Optimum.

There is an interactive map online to see if your development is eligible. In addition, information about current and future eligible NYCHA sites will be available on OTI’s ‘Big Apple Connect’ website.