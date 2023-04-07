NEW YORK (PIX11) — A fire set by an inmate at Rikers Island on Thursday injured 20 people, according to FDNY.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. and was out within an hour. Overall, 15 staff members and five inmates were hurt, resulting in 15 of the 20 being hospitalized. Officials did not confirm how badly each person was injured.

The fire broke out the same day a group of Democratic state lawmakers visited to underscore their opposition to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposals to modify New York’s bail laws.