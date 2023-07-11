NEW YORK (PIX11) – Two winning lottery tickets were sold in New York City, the New York Lottery announced Tuesday.

The winning draws were sold at a pharmacy on Pitkin Avenue in Brooklyn and a deli on Queens Boulevard in the Woodside section of Queens.

The winning draws are each valued at $50,000 because they are third-tier-winning tickets. The player matched four numbers and had the Powerball number.

Monday night’s Powerball numbers were 2-24-34-53-58 and the Powerball was 13.

There were no first-prize jackpot winners from Monday’s draw. Players have up to one calendar year from the drawing to claim their prizes.

The jackpot now stands at $725 million.