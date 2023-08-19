Police are searching for two suspects wanted for harassing two people wearing traditional Jewish attire in Brooklyn on Aug. 17. (Credit: DCPI)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for two suspects wanted for harassing two people wearing traditional Jewish attire in Brooklyn on Aug. 17.

Police said during the first incident, a 43-year-old man wearing traditional Jewish attire was walking near Wallabout and Walton streets around 7:30 p.m. when the two suspects approached him on a CitiBike.

The suspect sitting on the front of the bike slapped the man in the back of the head, police said.

In the second incident, police said a 24-year-old woman wearing traditional Jewish attire was walking in front of 184 Wallabout St. when the same suspects approached her.

Police said the suspect sitting on the front of the bike once again slapped the victim on the back of her head.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

