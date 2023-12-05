BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. (PIX11) – Two ticket holders will be splitting the $712,320 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot, according to lottery officials.

Each ticket is $356,160. The winning numbers were 05, 06, 18, 23 and 42 with an XTRA number of 02.

The tickets were sold at Manor Sweet Shoppe in Rutherford and Convenience Express in North Bergen.

