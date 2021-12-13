2 teens stabbed in Staten Island: NYPD

Police released this image of a man wanted in connection with a double-stabbing in Staten Island, Dec. 8, 2021 (Crimestoppers/NYPD).

PORT RICHMOND, Staten Island — Two teens were stabbed by an unknown man last week in Staten Island, according to police, who were searching for the suspect Monday.

It happened on Wednesday at about 9 a.m. near Richmond Terrace and Jewett Avenue. The unidentified male approached two 19-year-old men; he stabbed on in the forearm and another in the chest before fleeing on foot, police said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital; their conditions were described as stable.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

