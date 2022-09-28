NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two suspects in the mid-sermon gunpoint robbery of a prominent Brooklyn bishop and his wife, which yielded what the victims said was more than $1 million in jewelry, have been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

In a briefing held at NYPD headquarters in Lower Manhattan, officials announced the arrests and federal indictments of Juwan Anderson and Say-Quan Pollack, both 23, in the July stick-up, which was caught on a since-deleted church livestream.

Anderson and Pollack, both of Brooklyn, are charged in the Eastern District of New York with Hobbs Act robbery conspiracy, Hobbs Act robbery, and possessing and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to legal filings unsealed ahead of a Wednesday afternoon court appearance. A third suspect, whose identity was not released and who remained at large Wednesday, has also been indicted in the case, officials said.

“As alleged, the defendants brought guns into a place of worship, stealing from two members of the clergy, and terrifying the congregation in the process,” said United States Attorney Breon Peace in a statement. “I commend the special agents and detectives for their outstanding efforts in identifying the perpetrators who committed a crime that shocks the conscience for its brazenness.”

Bishop Lamor Whitehead, 44, was preaching at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry on Remsen Street in Canarsie around 11:15 a.m. on July 24 when three men stormed in and robbed him and his wife, 38, at gunpoint, police said.

One of the crooks allegedly pointed a gun in the face of Whitehead’s 8-month-old child during the hold-up, he said in a Facebook post shortly after the robbery.

In front of Whitehead’s horrified congregation, the trio snatched rings, watches, chains, and other jewelry that the victims cumulatively valued at over $1 million, according to authorities. NYPD officials said Wednesday that the jewelry has not been recovered.

