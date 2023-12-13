MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two students were injured with what was believed to be a knife at an Orange County middle school on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident happened at Monhagen Middle School in Middletown. The students who were injured are being treated, officials said. The individuals believed to be involved are in police custody, according to officials.

Officials said the incident did not involve an intruder.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the young people who were injured and affected in today’s incident and our entire Monhagen Middle School community,” officials said.

The school was on lockdown, but students were dismissed at 9:45 a.m., according to school officials.

An increased police presence will be at other schools in the district, officials said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

