HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – Two men were stabbed on a subway platform in Manhattan Wednesday morning, police said.

The stabbing happened around 10 a.m. at the 125th Street subway station in Harlem, according to the NYPD.

Two men were taken to a hospital. Police described their conditions as stable.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the stabbing. No arrests have been made. Police did not say whether they were looking for a suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.