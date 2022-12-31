Police are searching for two alleged suspects in a citywide armed robbery pattern. (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two suspects are being sought by the police in connection with a citywide armed robbery pattern, one of which $40,000 cash was stolen, police said on Saturday.

In each of the robberies, a group of suspects jump out of a vehicle wearing ski masks and pull out a gun on unsuspecting victims before stealing their personal items and cash, police said. Items reported stolen range from bracelets and sneakers to Versace glasses and a Moncler jacket, according to authorities.

Police have tallied 17 different incidents, 16 occurring in the Bronx, and one in Manhattan.

The first reported robbery happened on Nov. 4, with four different incidents on the same day, authorities said. The latest incident occurred on Dec. 18 in the Bronx around 2:00 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Investigators released photos of the suspects and have asked that anyone with information contact the police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).