NEW YORK (PIX11) — Months after the bodies of two 22-year-old New Yorkers were found in a burning car in the Bronx, police released the names of two people being sought for questioning in connection with the double homicide.

NYPD officials on Thursday said they’re looking for 30-year-old Jahmel Sanders and 34-year-old Steven Santiago.

The bodies of Jesse Parrilla and Nikki Huang were found in a burning car on Shore Road near the Pelham Split Rock Course in mid-May, police said. Parrilla died of gunshot wounds to the head and chest while Huang suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

Nikki Huang, left and Jesse Parrilla, right, were found shot to death inside a burning car in the Bronx on May 16, 2022, police said. (Credit: Family handouts)

Parrilla attended Genessee Community College upstate and played basketball, his mom said. He was giving Huang a ride on the day he was killed.

“He wasn’t affiliated with gangs, he wasn’t into any of that stuff,” his grieving mother, Michelle Morales, told PIX11 News inside her East Village apartment. “Jesse was always on his career path. I never really allowed him to hang out.”

Parrilla went to middle school with Huang. She was often seen at her family’s Manhattan restaurant.

“She’s always helping,” her father, Don Huang, told PIX11 News. “She’s a nice girl, always smiling.”

Her mother, Amy Chan, said her daughter worked multiple jobs. She was trying to be independent.

“She helped with the family business during the day and picked up graveyard shifts at another restaurant because she was so excited about starting life with her new place,” Chan previously told PIX11.

As the search for answers continue, police have asked anyone with information to come forward. Sanders is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, police said. Santiago is around 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).